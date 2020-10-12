Alaskans Celebrate Indigenous Representation + Participation for Election Season on Indigenous Peoples Day

Indigenous rights organization Native Movement, and the grassroots group Defend the Sacred AK, are co-hosting a 90-minute virtual celebration and rally for Indigneous Peoples Day, October 12 @ 12:00. Featuring music from Alaska Native Artists Mark Brown, Nanieezh Peter, Torin Jacobs and a special performance by Portugal. The Man.
EMCEEs Naaweiyaa Tagaban & Ruth Miller
and guest appearance by Dakota & Dine Activist/Comedian Dallas Goldtooth
The event will also highlight discussions with prominent Indigenous Protectors from across Alaska on topics of Land, Water, Food Justice; Gender Justice & Healing; and Police Brutality & Systemic Racism. Specifically, we will hear from leaders on the issues of Pebble Mine, The Arctic Refuge, Missing & Murdered Indigenous Women and more.