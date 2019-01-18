Alaskans Come Together to Raise $100 Million to Benefit Nonprofits Statewide

- Home
- Headlines
- General
- World
- National
- State
- Rural
- Arctic
- Science/Education
- Health
- At Sea
- Politics
- Weather
- Tides
- Entertainment
- Opinions/Op/Ed/Letters
- Advertising
- Classifieds
- Contact Us
Anchorage, Alaska – The Alaska Community Foundation and Alaskans statewide have come together to raise more than $100 million. The funds included in the campaign will permanently benefit Alaska nonprofits and support the state for generations to come.
A significant number of the donations to the campaign are contributions from generous donors who have included The Alaska Community Foundation in their wills. The real success of this campaign is in launching this method of long-term impact and support to benefit Alaska communities in perpetuity. Once realized, these gifts will support annual grant opportunities for nonprofits and other charitable organizations through the field of interest funds, our eleven local affiliate community foundations, and the Alaska Fund.
The Alaska Fund is a charitable endowment that will strengthen communities by supporting grassroots nonprofits and areas of interest important to Alaskans, such as homelessness, basic needs, workforce development, social justice, parks, and youth and education.
The Alaska Community Foundation and its eleven affiliate foundations are working to build local philanthropy. Over the last eleven years, affiliates collectively granted out more than $1.1 million and have raised nearly $9.2 million in eleven communities across Alaska.
“Nonprofit organizations play a critical role when it comes to finding solutions for the needs facing our state,” said Nina Kemppel, ACF president and CEO. “Alaskans showed incredible enthusiasm in their generosity and connection to their communities. We saw donations at all levels from people who have raised their families and built their businesses in our state. It’s a community effort we can all be proud of today and for generations.”
Thanks to more than 1,800 donors, organizations like Facing Foster Care in Alaska can fulfill their mission to improve the foster care system.
“The Social Justice Fund at The Alaska Community Foundation has helped Facing Foster Care in Alaska further our work to amplify the voices of foster youth throughout Alaska. With support from ACF, we launched the Office of Youth Empowerment to offer a full spectrum of education, advocacy, and life skills development for foster youth across the state,” noted Amanda Metivier, Founder, Facing Foster Care in Alaska.
“Our goal is to encourage donors to join their fellow Alaskans in building a legacy of hope and prosperity,” Kemppel said. By sharing the impact of the grants awarded and the remarkable amount of generosity already shown. We believe that Alaskans will be inspired to contribute to their communities and support the state we all love and call home.”