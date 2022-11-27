Alaskans for Better Elections celebrate the formation of a Bipartisan Majority Coalition in the Alaska Senate





Anchorage, Alaska – Alaskans for Better Elections congratulates the Alaska Senate Bipartisan Coalition on their organization Friday. With 8 Republicans and 9 Democrats, this is the largest coalition in recent history, demonstrating a willingness to work together on the issues most important to Alaskans.

By requiring candidates to earn majority support, Alaska’s Election System paves the way for more civil discourse about our state’s most pressing issues and supports our elected officials in finding common ground and focusing on solutions.

“We are thrilled to see the election reforms already showing positive results,” said Bruce Botelho, former Alaska Attorney General and current Chair of Alaskans for Better Elections. “The Senate organized quickly, demonstrating an ability to come to consensus and start the session ready to work. Not only do Alaska’s reforms change how we elect our officials but, as we can see here, it changes their incentives once they’re elected.”

This diverse coalition unites elected leaders representing Metlaklata, Anchorage Hillside, Eagle River Valley, North Pole, and from the Bering Straits to the Arctic, reflecting the voters who chose candidates focused on issues and willing to work across the aisle.



