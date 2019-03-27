Alaskans Show Unity in Protest to Closed Door Townhalls

Over 300 Alaskans show up to demand a fair and sustainable budget
Anchorage- Tuesday, over 300 Alaskans showed up to protest against Governor Mike Dunleavy and Americans for Prosperity (AFP)Alaska’s private budget town hall. The lack of access to the Governor was a rallying point but the overarching sentiment from speakers and attendees was one of standing together in the face of a decidedly divisive budget.
Community leaders from all sectors of Anchorage stood up to express their concerns. From labor, to education, to rural communities, small businesses and families, the central issues for each speaker were different but the primary message was that the proposed budget was not a sustainable option for Alaskans.
Polly Carr, Executive Director of The Alaska Center spoke to the core of issues with this budget, “Our economy should have a plan for sustainability and be supported by a long-term vision, and transparent leadership. Our Governor lacks both.”
In her speech, Polly noted: “In his campaign, his opening speech as governor, and in the words of the people he is putting forward to run his administration, Dunleavy has stated repeatedly that ‘Alaska is Open for Business.’ I have to ask, what kind of business is Mike Dunleavy talking about? And, what kind of business do we WANT for Alaska?”
The Alaska Center supports an economy that advances both rural and urban livelihoods, is not over-reliant upon nonrenewable resources, and does not bankrupt our most basic services while giving tax breaks to multinational corporations.
Speakers and the crowd of hundreds made it clear that they want a budget and a process that gives Alaskans a voice and protects our future. Organizers and speakers encouraged the crowd to take a stand, speak out, and work together to defend a long term vision for healthy communities.