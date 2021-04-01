Alaska’s Congressional Delegation Supports Governor’s Move to Exert Control Over State Land and Waters







March 31, 2021 (Juneau, AK) – Alaska’s Congressional Delegation issued the following statements in support of Governor Mike Dunleavy’s move to exert control over Alaska lands and waters.

“I know Alaskans to be responsible stewards of our precious environment, which is why Alaska is correct to assert management over navigable waterways,” said Congressman Don Young. In Sturgeon v. Frost, the Supreme Court was clear: Alaskans do not need to ask for permission to manage their waterways. Too many in the Lower 48 would like to see our state locked up for good, and we must not let that happen. I am grateful to Governor Mike Dunleavy for his leadership on this important cause.”

“I’m supportive of the Governor’s actions to assert state management over navigable lakes and waterways,” said Senator Lisa Murkowski. The Supreme Court was clear in its unanimous decision in Sturgeon v. Frost; Alaskans have a right to manage these lakes and rivers, and I urge the Biden administration to respect the ruling of the Court and the decision of the State.”







“I support Governor Dunleavy’s efforts pushing back against the federal government for failing to fulfil their duty and asserting Alaska’s management rights over the vast amount of navigable waters and submerged lands it received at statehood,” said Senator Dan Sullivan. When Alaska joined the Union, our state was promised specific management rights over these lands and our waters. Still today, those promises have yet to be realized—even though the Supreme Court, most recently in the case of Sturgeon v Frost, ruled that Alaska had the right to manage certain submerged lands and navigable waters.”

###





