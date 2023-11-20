Alaska’s Mobile DMV Completes Deployment to Rural Southwest Alaska





(Anchorage, AK) –Last week, staff from the Alaska Department of Administration Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) traveled to Southwest Alaska to offer in-person DMV services to a village of about 440 people for the first time.

DMV staff traveled to Manokotak, which is on the Igushik River about 20 miles by air west of Dillingham, to offer DMV services that would not otherwise be available without flying to Dillingham. Over three days, the mobile DMV conducted 36 road tests, issued 83 REAL IDs, and performed other DMV services for the community’s residents.

The mobile DMV was made possible through a partnership with the Bristol Bay Native Corporation and the Village of Manokotak. This outing marked the second mobile DMV availability in rural Alaska. The DMV previously partnered with BBNC to bring mobile DMV services to New Stuyahok in 2020.

For more information on the mobile DMV program, please contact DMV Program Manager Lauren Whiteside at lauren.whiteside@alaska.gov.