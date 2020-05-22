Alaska’s U.S. Attorney and U.S. Marshal Issue Statements in Support of Dept. Of Public Safety’s Plan to Enhance 911 Services in Rural Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska – U.S. Attorney Bryan Schroder and U.S. Marshal Rob Heun Thursday issued the following statements in support of the Alaska Department of Public Safety’s (DPS) initiative to enhance 911 services in rural Alaska:
“The primary duty of Alaska’s law enforcement community is to protect all of us in the Great Land,” said U.S. Attorney Schroder. “In most urban areas of Alaska, if a 911 call is dropped, dispatchers will still have the caller’s location and can send help. Currently, the same cannot be said for rural Alaska; however, under this initiative, DPS will soon have location information in rural areas covered by cell phones. For callers off the road system, knowing their location plays a pivotal role in dispatching first responders.”
“The enhanced 911 services will not only save lives for those who live in rural communities, but also for Alaskans and visitors who take part in recreational activities off the road system,” said U.S. Attorney Schroder. “DPS’s initiative strengthens the Rural Alaska Anti-Violence Enforcement Network’s (RAAVEN) ongoing efforts to reduce violent crime and address public safety needs in rural Alaska. I support and commend Commissioner Amanda Price’s efforts to provide better public safety services to all Alaskans.”
“As active partners with the Alaska State Troopers in rural Alaska, the U.S. Marshals Service appreciates the enhanced 911 services. These services will play a major role in law enforcement, contribute to increased officer safety and the protection to all of Alaska’s citizens and visitors,” said U.S. Marshal Heun.
On May 13, 2020, DPS announced plans to enhance 911 communication services to improve law enforcement services to all Alaskans. The initiative will improve 911 services across 80 percent of Alaska.
