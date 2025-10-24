Albertico Montes Convicted of Sexual Assault





(Anchorage, Alaska) — Wednesday, an Anchorage jury convicted 50-year-old Albertico Montes of Sexual Assault in the First Degree and Sexual Assault in the Second Degree.

On April 25 through April 26, 2022, Montes picked up the victim, then age 19, at a local hospital. The victim had run away from the assisted living facility where she lived. After picking up the victim, Montes then engaged in multiple sexual acts without the consent of the victim. This included at one point isolating the victim by driving her to Beluga Point, outside of city limits, at night, while she did not have a phone or any other means to contact anyone for help. While there, the defendant engaged in cunnilingus, genital intercourse, and anal intercourse without the consent of the victim. The victim sustained injuries to her genitalia. DNA found on the victim matched Montes’ DNA.

Montes is in the custody of the Department of Corrections and being held on a no-bail status pending his sentencing, which is currently scheduled for March 26, 2026. Montes faces a potential sentence of 20 years to 30 years for the Sexual Assault in the First-Degree count, and 5 years to 15 years for the Sexual Assault in the Second-Degree count.

Assistant District Attorney Tylor Schmitt prosecuted the case with assistance from Paralegal Christiana Peter. The Anchorage Police Department Special Victims Unit investigated the case with assistance from patrol officers.