Third Annual Belugas Count! set for September 21, 2019

Two Events at Two Locations: Cook Inlet and the Alaska Zoo
10 a.m. – 2 p.m. : Cook Inlet Belugas Citizen Count, Upper Cook Inlet
The public is invited to help spot and count belugas at 14 staffed, shore-based viewing stations throughout Cook Inlet, from Homer to the Mat Su Valley (Bring your camera and binoculars!). No registration required.
1 – 5 p.m. : Beluga Festival, Gateway Building at the Alaska Zoo
Join us at the Alaska Zoo’s Gateway Complex (see map) for an afternoon event featuring beluga-related presentations (in the downstairs classroom), Animals of Alaska Storytime (for ages 0-5 and their families), plus fun activities for the whole family. Booths include displays and activities from the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, Alaska SeaLife Center, Alaska Wildlife Alliance, Alaska Zoo, Beluga Photo-ID project, Beluga Whale Alliance, Alaska Audubon, Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, Defenders of Wildlife, NOAA Fisheries, U.S. Forest Service, Anchorage Waterways Council, Tyonek Corporation, and the Alaska Beluga Monitoring Partnership. Note: Admission is free to the event, which is hosted outside Zoo gates.
|TIME
|PRESENTATIONS
|1:30 p.m.
Georgia Aquarium:
Studying belugas at Georgia Aquarium to help learn more about the metabolic demands of wild belugas; a collaborative approach to research
|2:30 p.m.
NOAA Fisheries:
Update on Cook Inlet beluga research
|3:30 p.m.
AK Veterinary Pathology Services:
Lessons from a beluga health detective
|4:30 p.m.
Ask the Beluga Experts:
A panel for the public
Source: