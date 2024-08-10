Alec Kameroff Convicted of Multiple Counts of Sexual and Physical Assaults Against Family





(Kenai, AK) – On July 23, 2024, after a six-day trial, a jury found 37-year-old Alec Thomas Kameroff guilty of three counts of Sexual Assault in the First Degree, four counts of Sexual Assault in the Second Degree, and nine counts of Assault in the Third Degree against two family members.

The jury heard that on Jan. 13, 2020, the defendant and the primary victim were in Kenai visiting family. After being left alone at the family residence, the defendant, who was heavily intoxicated, demanded that the victim perform sex. When the victim refused, the defendant struck the victim in the face and ear and repeatedly engaged in sexual acts with her without her consent. The defendant taunted the victim, asking her, “Is this rape? Is this rape?” as she cried.

At one point prior to leaving the residence in Kenai, Kameroff pulled out a knife and held it toward the victim, threatening her with it. During the drive to Willow, Kameroff again hit this victim in the face. On arrival in Willow, the defendant continued his assault of the victim, kicking her in the side and ultimately placing her in a headlock resulting in her loss of consciousness. The defendant’s sister, who had been picked up in Anchorage, attempted to intervene, and the defendant punched his sister in the jaw.

The jury was presented with extensive documentation of the victim’s injuries. In addition to the testimony of the victims, the jury also heard from multiple law enforcement officers with the Alaska State Troopers, Anchorage Police Department, and Kenai Police Department. The jury also heard testimony from medical providers who treated the victims.

Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 6, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. As this is the defendant’s second sexual felony conviction, he faces a presumptive minimum sentence of at least 55 years, with a potential sentence of up to 99 years.

The case was prosecuted by District Attorney Scot Leaders and Assistant District Attorney Julie Matucheski, with the assistance of paralegals Anna LaRoche and Minna Bogard and law office assistant Kenzie Powell. The case was investigated by the Alaska State Troopers with assistance from Kenai Police Department. Lieutenant Todd Moehring was the primary investigating officer, with assistance from Trooper Toma Caldarea, Trooper Mariano Barela, Trooper Christopher Werschey, and Sergeant Austin MacDonald. Sergeant Ryan Coleman with the Kenai Police Department also provided investigative assistance. Officer Quinton Fiscus, with the Anchorage Police Department, also testified about his investigation of a 2019 assault involving the same parties. Advocacy support was provided to the victim throughout the trial by the Lee Shore Center.



