Aleknagik Man Arrested on Three Counts of Assault for Incident in Village

Alaska Native News on Aug 25, 2020.

A caller in Aleknagik called troopers and informed them that 25-year-old Charles Mincher and one other had assaulted him and also had shattered hi windshield with a flashlight just before 2 am on Saturday morning.

Troopers advised the caller to leave the residence while troopers responded to the scene.

When the troopers were responding, they came upon the complainant and Mincher, both shirtless, yelling at each other at the intersection of Suravak Road and Tangerpiit Road.

Troopers initiated an investigation that would reveal that Charles attacked the complainant, hit him, and strangled him. As a result, Mincher was arrested on charges of Assault II, III, IV.

Troopers say that they are still investigating the original incident involving the two initial suspects.