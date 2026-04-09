American Red Cross offering financial assistance for families with homes in areas affected by Typhoon Halong







Assistance available to those with homes sustained major damage or were destroyed

ANCHORAGE, AK April 8, 2026 — If you’ve been impacted by Typhoon Halong, the American Red Cross is here to help you recover.

The Red Cross is providing financial assistance to Alaska families whose homes that sustained major damage or were destroyed.

This week, the Red Cross will begin outreach to specific individuals whose primary residences were located within the disaster affected areas. These individuals are eligible for this additional round of Red Cross financial assistance. For those the Red Cross has contact information for, an invitation to enroll is being sent directly via email or text message from the Red Cross.

If you receive an invitation to complete an application for financial assistance you can complete the entire process virtually by clicking on the enrollment link in the email or text, or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767) to enroll, confirm eligibility and receive financial assistance. If you did not receive a message, but your home sustained major damage or was destroyed, please visit redcross.org/AlaskaBridge to check your eligibility for financial assistance.

Please be aware of scams or people posing as Red Cross representatives. Eligible residents will receive an invitation via email and text based on the contact information the Red Cross has for you. If you’re unsure whether the Red Cross has reached out, please call 1-800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767).

All Red Cross services, including financial assistance, are available to individuals regardless of nationality, race, gender, sexual orientation, religious beliefs, class or political opinions. The Red Cross is a charity, not a government agency and people do not need to be American citizens to receive our help.

Red Cross financial assistance is not a loan and does not need to be repaid.

As the climate crisis worsens, disasters like hurricanes and wildfires are becoming more frequent and intense. This means the Red Cross is now launching nearly twice as many relief operations for major disasters than a decade ago.

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or follow us on social media.

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