AMHS M/V LeConte Crew Member Tests Positive for COVID-19

(JUNEAU, Alaska) – An Alaska Marine Highway System (AMHS) crew member who recently returned home after working a two-week rotation on the MV LeConte has tested positive for COVID-19. No close contacts were identified in Juneau or on the vessel, and there are no specific testing or quarantine recommendations for passengers or crew at this time.
The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) Epidemiology Section determined that an infectious person may have traveled on the LeConte sometime between July 21 and July 31. It is unknown if the person was a passenger or crew member.
On Saturday, AMHS coordinated with the City and Borough of Juneau’s COVID-19 Emergency Operations Center and Bartlett Regional Hospital to test LeConte’s present crew of 23, and all test results came back negative.
LeConte’s previous crew, who begin their next rotation on August 14, are currently undergoing testing before returning to work. When crew members report aboard a vessel, at every crew change, AMHS operating procedure requires evidence of a negative COVID-19 test result taken within seven days before reporting for duty.
DHSS offers the following recommendations to recent travelers on the M/V LeConte:
In response to the global pandemic, AMHS implemented changes to its standard operating procedures to prevent the transmission of COVID-19 on our vessels. The safety of passengers and crew is our highest priority. AMHS COVID-19 Travel Protocols are available on our website at http://dot.alaska.gov/amhs/covid19.shtml
