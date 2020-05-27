AMHS to Assist IFA With Temporary Ferry Service Between Ketchikan and Hollis

M/V Lituya sailings to begin May 28
(KETCHIKAN, Alaska) – The Alaska Marine Highway System (AMHS) has scheduled the M/V Lituya to provide temporary service between Ketchikan and Hollis on Prince of Wales (POW) Island. On May 22, the Inter-Island Ferry Authority’s (IFA) M/V Prince of Wales suffered a catastrophic propulsion system failure. This failure has left POW Island with limited options for travel and commerce. The IFA anticipates returning their vessel to service on June 11.
“The IFA provides an important link between Ketchikan and POW, and we are happy to assist by providing some service until their ship is back in operation,” said Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities Commissioner John MacKinnon.
The AMHS vessel Lituya will sail round-trip from Ketchikan to Hollis on Thursday, May 28, and again on Saturday, May 30. Lituya will continue to provide limited service until the IFA vessel resumes service on June 11. Priority will be given to stranded travelers. No new bookings will take place until the backlog is cleared. To view the schedule and make reservations please visit the IFA website or call 866-308-4848.
# # #