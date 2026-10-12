Op/Ed-An Independent Voice for Alaska

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Our delegation used to stand up to D.C. people to put Alaska first. Ted Stevens and Don Young ignored Lower 48 partisanship to fight for things like public media and disaster relief because rural Alaska depends on them. There was a time when our delegation was known for being small but mighty, but those days feel long gone. Members of Congress are more focused on cutting deals for themselves and their big corporate donors than standing up for their constituents, and Alaskans are paying the price.

That’s why I’m in this fight: to lower prices, take on D.C. corruption and be an independent voice for Alaskans. I’ll stand up to anyone, including people in my own party, who doesn’t understand what Alaska needs. And I’ll work with anyone to deliver for Alaska.

D.C. politicians don’t understand us. Lower 48ers who have never set foot in our state are making one-size-fits-all rules that don’t work for Alaska. They don’t understand that resource development is about our survival; that public radio is a life-or-death issue; that firearms are for feeding our families and protecting ourselves; and that local law enforcement funding and a secure border keep us safe.

I’m in this fight to actually put Alaska first. That means unleashing our state’s oil and gas development potential and ensuring that our communities are calling the shots on resource development projects — not D.C. insiders or folks who have never set foot in the state. It means increasing our energy supply and refining more Alaska oil in Alaska. It means delivering relief for Alaska families who are breaking the bank just to afford their utility bills. And it means taking steps to ensure Alaska remains an energy leader for decades to come.

In the Senate, I will always fight for Alaskans’ right to develop our own resources by Alaskans, for Alaskans. I’ll work with anyone to secure the projects our communities need. I stood up to the Biden administration to close the deal on the Willow project. I’ve always fought for the LNG pipeline. And I will work alongside President Trump to get this across the finish line, create good-paying jobs and drive down costs for families.

D.C. politicians don’t understand the needs of our state, but in the Senate, I will fight for what our communities need, and I’ll work with anyone to get it done.

In the Bush, local law enforcement has been nonexistent or underfunded for years, and our communities suffer for it. For 10 years in Juneau, I served on the budget subcommittees for public safety, corrections and courts, and I learned firsthand what it takes to get real resources into our communities. Alaska needs a senator who will fight for that funding.

That fight doesn’t stop at our state line. A secure border is part of keeping Alaska communities safe too, which is why I’ve always stood up to my own party — including President Biden and his border czar — to secure the border and fund the local law enforcement our communities depend on. In the Senate, I’ll work to secure our border, make our communities safer and deliver on Alaska’s unique needs.

I will stand up to anyone to increase Alaska energy production, create good-paying Alaska jobs and lower energy costs for Alaskans.

I’ll fight for our Second Amendment rights.

I’ll stand up for public radio, disaster relief, the Essential Air Service and critical programs that Alaskans rely on.

And my only allegiance will always be to Alaskans — not to any political party, and certainly not to Lower 48 corporations or campaign donors like my opponent.

When both parties are attacking you, you’re doing something right. Alaska first, always.

Mary Peltola is a lifelong Alaskan, military mom and candidate for U.S. Senate.

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