Anchor Point Woman Causes Elderly Driver to Crash on Old Sterling Highway





Troopers were alerted of a crash and responded to the scene at 12:30 on Thursday afternoon and opened an investigation.

During the investigation at the Luke Street scene troopers found that as Homer resident, 81-year-old Helena Buchman was driving, her passenger, 40-year-old Rosemarie Buchman, “grabbed her by the hair and pulled Helena’s head down,” AST reported. This action caused the elderly woman to lose control of the vehicle and it crashed into the trees and into a culvert.

Following the investigation troopers went to Rosemarie’s residence a short distance away and took her into custody on charges of Assault 3rd, Assault 4th, Reckless Endangerment, and Resisting Arrest.

The suspect was transported to Homer and remanded to the Homer Jail on the charges.

Troopers say alcohol was a factor in the incident.



