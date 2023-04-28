Anchor Point Woman Dies in Sterling Highway Two Car Collision Tuesday





Alaska State Troopers were notified of a serious two-vehicle collision at mile 160 of the Sterling Highway late Tuesday afternoon and responded to the scene.

When troopers arrived at the scene they found serious injuries. The investigation revealed that a Chevy pickup traveling northbound crossed over the centerline and crashed headlong into a Saturn Sky headed southbound.

EMS arrived at the location and soon, they declared Carol Spracklin, age 57, of Anchor Point, deceased.

The driver of the pickup was seriously injured and was transported to Anchorage.

The driver and sole occupant of the Saturn was also seriously injured and was medevaced to the Soldotna hospital.

“The road was closed for several hours however, an alternate route was available,” troopers reported.

Spracklin’s next of kin were notified of her passing.

The investigation into the crash is continuing.



