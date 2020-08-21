Anchorage Burglar Caught Red-Handed after Kobuk Coffee Alarm is Set Off

Alaska Native News on Aug 21, 2020.

On Thursday morning, patrol officers with APD responded to an activated alarm at Kobuk Coffee at 504 West 5th Avenue and arrived as it was being burglarized, APD reported.

Police arrived at the establishment at 5:25 am on Thursday and immediately observed a suspect in the building shining a flashlight. They set up a perimeter and issued verbal announcements which were ignored. APD stated that at one point the burglar, later identified as 19-year-old John M. J. Q. Vega, looked as if he was going to exit through a second-story window but retreated when one of the officers issued verbal commands.

A K9 unit soon arrived on the scene and the officer issued several warnings. After receiving no response, K9 Mozart was released. K9 Mozart made contact with Vega and latched onto his arm. Other officers made entry into the building and at 6:08 am Vega was in custody. He was transported to the hospital for treatment of his dog bite.

Following his release from the hospital, Vega was taken to the department for questioning. As a result, Vega admitted to also having broken into Alaska Gourmet Subs at 601 West 7th Avenue where he said he also removed items from there.

Vega was remanded to the Anchorage Jail on two counts of Burglary II, Criminal Mischief III, Theft II, and Resisting.





