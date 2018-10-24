Anchorage Caller Reports Stolen Vehicle, Arrested for Domestic Violence

- Home
- Headlines
- General
- World
- National
- State
- Rural
- Arctic
- Science/Education
- Health
- At Sea
- Politics
- Weather
- Tides
- Entertainment
- Opinions/Op/Ed/Letters
- Advertising
- Classifieds
- Contact Us
Early Tuesday morning an Anchorage man called in to Alaska State Troopers called in to report that his black 2002 Audi had been stolen. The man identified himself as 36-year-old James Barber.
The reported vehicle was later located at mile 3 of the Kenai Spur Highway on the Kenai Peninsula. The female driver was pulled over and questioned the driver. She told troopers during the preliminary investigation interview that she had been assaulted by Barber. She went on to say that she took Barber’s vehicle in order to flee from him.
As a result, Barber was located and arrested on Assault-II (DV) and Assault-IV (DV) and transported to jail.
Unlike many news organizations, the Alaska Native News does not utilize a paywall that bars readers from accessing our content. And, while many news portals have unlimited resources with which to publish content, our site is run on very limited funds, with our staff working on a volunteer basis. With ad revenues failing drastically, we find ourselves needing to reach out for help funding our portal in order to continue bringing news to our readers.