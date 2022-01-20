COVID-19 DATA SUMMARY – Jan. 19, 2022

Connect on Linked in





OVERVIEW – 10,202 new cases | 64 deaths | 116 hospitalizations | Statewide alert level: high | 58.1% of Alaskans 5+ vaccinated

Note: Protective measures against the Omicron variant remain the same as for the other COVID variants. Layering protective measures, including masking, handwashing, physical distancing, and testing help to reduce transmission of the COVID-19 virus. Using a self-test before and after travel and large gatherings is advised. The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) encourages Alaskans to talk with a healthcare provider or call 646-3322 about getting the COVID-19 vaccine to reduce the severity of illness if they haven’t already done so and to get boosted if eligible.

To check variant data for Alaska, please check the Alaska Coronavirus Variants Dashboard at akvariants.github.io.

TAKE ACTION – Choosing to get vaccinated is the single most important action you can take to protect yourself and your community and to keep our economy strong. Learn more about the vaccines at covidvax.alaska.gov and the CDC’s recommendations for fully vaccinated people at cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html. Vaccine is now available for ages 5 and older. The rates listed below reflect the percentage of Alaskans age 5 and older reported as vaccinated.

VACCINATIONS – 63.6% of Alaskans age 5 and older have received at least their first vaccine dose.

58.1% of Alaskans 5 and older have been fully vaccinated. The higher the vaccination rate, the more protected community members are from COVID-19. See below for percentages of all fully vaccinated Alaskans ages 5 and older by region:

Juneau Region: 78.3%

YK-Delta Region: 74.5%

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 73.1%

Southwest Region: 68.4%

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 65.5%

Anchorage Region: 62.8%

Northwest Region: 60.2%

Other Interior Region: 57.8%

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 50.1%

Kenai Peninsula Region: 48.3%

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 41%

CASES – DHSS today announced 63 deaths of Alaska residents, one death of a nonresident, and 10,202 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska.

9,962 were residents of: Anchorage (4,810), Fairbanks (826), Greater Wasilla Area (601), Juneau (500), Eagle River (443), Greater Palmer Area (269), Kodiak (246), North Pole (177), Homer (163), Kenai (120), and other communities across Alaska.

240 nonresident cases were identified in:

Anchorage: 7 with purpose seafood, 60 purpose under investigation

Fairbanks: 39 with purpose under investigation

Aleutians West Census Area: 28 with purpose seafood, 10 with purpose under investigation

Juneau: 11 with purpose under investigation

Prudhoe Bay: 11 with purpose oil North Slope

Aleutians East Borough: 10 with purpose seafood

Dillingham: 5 with purpose seafood, 1 with purpose under investigation

Wasilla: 6 with purpose under investigation

Palmer: 5 with purpose under investigation

Homer: 3 with purpose under investigation

Nome: 3 with purpose under investigation

Sitka: 3 with purpose under investigation

Eagle River: 2 with purpose under investigation

Kodiak: 2 with purpose under investigation

Petersburg: 2 with purpose under investigation

Delta Junction: 1 with purpose mining

Ketchikan: 1 with purpose under investigation

Kotzebue: 1 with purpose under investigation

Utqiaġvik: 1 with purpose under investigation

Location under investigation: 2 purpose seafood, 26 with purpose under investigation

Six resident cases and two nonresident cases were subtracted from the state’s overall total due to data verification procedures, bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 182,285 and the total number of nonresident cases to 6,527.

HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 3,373 resident hospitalizations and 1,018 resident deaths. 36 new resident hospitalizations, 63 Alaska resident deaths, and one nonresident death were reported. Please see this webpage for more information on the process used to report COVID-19 deaths: dhss.alaska.gov/dph/epi/id/pages/covid-19/deathcounts.aspx.

The Alaskans who died were:





The Alaskans who died were:

A female resident of Anchorage in her 90s

A male resident of Anchorage in his 90s

A male resident of Anchorage in his 90s

A male resident of Anchorage in his 90s

A male resident of Anchorage in his 80s

A male resident of Anchorage in his 80s

A female resident of Anchorage in her 70s

A female resident of Anchorage in her 70s

A female resident of Anchorage in her 70s

A female resident of Anchorage in her 60s

A male resident of Anchorage in his 60s

A male resident of Anchorage in his 60s

A male resident of Anchorage in his 60s

A female resident of Anchorage in her 50s

A male resident of Anchorage in his 50s

A male resident of Anchorage in his 50s

A male resident of Anchorage in his 40s

A male resident of Anchorage in her 30s

A female resident of the Bethel Census Area in her 80s

A female resident of the Bethel Census Area in her 70s

A female resident of the Bethel Census Area in her 60s

A male resident of the Bethel Census Area in his 60s

A male resident of the Bethel Census Area in his 60s

A female resident of the Copper River Census Area in her 70s

A male resident of the Copper River Census Area in his 50s

A female resident of Delta Junction in her 70s

A male resident of Delta Junction in his 60s

A male resident of Dillingham in his 60s

A female resident of Fairbanks in her 70s

A male resident of Fairbanks in his 70s

A male resident of Fairbanks in his 40s

A female resident of Hoonah-Angoon and Yakutat combined in her 40s

A male resident of Houston/Big Lake in his 70s

A female resident of Juneau in her 80s

A male resident of Juneau in his 60s

A male resident of Juneau in his 60s

A female resident of Kenai in her 70s

A male resident of Kenai in his 70s

A male resident of Kenai in his 60s

A male resident of Kotzebue in his 30s

A male resident of Nikiski in his 70s

A male resident of North Pole in his 30s

A male resident of Palmer in his 90s

A female resident of Palmer in her 70s

A male resident of Palmer in his 70s

A male resident of Palmer in his 60s

A female resident of Seward in her 50s

A female resident of Soldotna in her 70s

A male resident of Soldotna in his 40s

A female resident of Utqiaġvik in her 80s

A female resident of Wasilla in her 90s

A male resident of Wasilla in his 90s

A female resident of Wasilla in her 80s

A male resident of Wasilla in his 80s

A female resident of Wasilla in her 70s

A male resident of Wasilla in his 60s

A male resident of Wasilla in his 50s

A male resident of Wasilla in his 50s

A male resident of Wasilla in his 50s

A male resident of Wasilla in his 50s

A male resident of Wasilla in his 50s

A male resident of Wasilla in his 50s

A male resident of Wasilla in his 40s

The nonresident who died was a female diagnosed in Palmer in her 60s.

Our thoughts are with their family and loved ones.

There are currently 116 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and ten additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 126 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Five of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 9.8%.

TESTING – Data on our testing dashboard are archived and still available, but updates to testing data can now be found on a tab of the cases dashboard: https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/af2efc8bffbf4cdc83c2d1a134354074/. As of today, DHSS is no longer reporting percent positivity or the cumulative number of tests on our dashboard. This is in part because of the increased use in at-home rapid antigen testing, where results are not reported to the state. In addition, effective today, some testing organizations will only be required to report positive COVID-19 test results and will not need to report negative results to Section of Epidemiology. This change will allow those organizations to focus on reporting positive results and mitigation instead of the time-consuming task of reporting negative results. These two changes make percent positivity a less meaningful metric, which is why DHSS is no longer tracking this on its dashboard. If you have any questions about the data or these changes please email covidquestions@alaska.gov.

ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level – based on the reported number of cases per 100,000 people over the past 7 days – is high (red) at 2099.7. For boroughs and census areas: 28 areas are at the high alert level (>100 cases), no areas are at the substantial alert level (50-99.99), no areas are at the moderate alert level (10-49.99) and no areas are at the low alert level (0-9.99).

Find alert levels for individual boroughs and census areas using the alert levels map on the cases dashboard at www.arcgis.com/apps/dashboards/ddd52524412b41b690b82b5618735f9e.



