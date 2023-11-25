Anchorage Car Thief Takes Kenai Peninsula Troopers on Brief Chase Friday

Alaska State Trooper captured an Anchorage car thief in Soldotna after a brief chase on Friday morning.

According to their report, “AST received intel from Sirius XM that they were tracking a stolen vehicle out of Anchorage that was shown to be at a residence in Nikiski.”

AST says when they arrived at the scene at a home in the area, they discovered that the vehicle running in a driveway and the driver’s seat occupied. The driver, later identified as Brendon W.A. Valdez, 32 of Anchorage, when contacted, spen from the scene,, striking a patrol vehicle as he did so.

Valdez took troopers on a two-mile chase before finally pulling over. Troopers report, “Valdez was arrested and found in possession of controlled substances as well as firearms.”

Charges of first-degree failure to stop, Assault in the 3rd-degree on a police officer, 2nd-degree Misconduct involving a controlled substance, 2nd-degree and 3rd-degree Misconduct involving, and leaving the scene of an accident were leveled at Valdez.

The suspect was transported to Kenai and remanded to the Wildwood Pretrial Facility on the charges.


