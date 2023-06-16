Anchorage Carjacker Captured Thursday Morning in Mountain View





On Thursday morning, Anchorage police arrested the suspect that committed a carjacking on May 30th on Hoyt Street. He was captured on San Roberto Street in South Mountain View.

On May 30th, a patrol officer performed a traffic stop on a gray Buick on DeBarr Road at just after 2 am. The driver eventually pulled over at Camila Court and San Antonio Street and the officer made contact with the driver.

The officer proceeded back to his patrol vehicle to perform a computer check and a backup officer arrived at the scene. Together the two officers approached the vehicle. As they did so, the driver emerged from the vehicle as did the front-seat passenger. They both ignored commands to get back in the vehicle.

At that time, a person climbed into the driver’s seat from the backseat, locked the doors and drove away.

The investigation at the scene would find that the suspect who drove away from the scene had threatened the driver and front seat passenger with a firearm and ordered them out of the vehicle before taking control of the vehicle and driving away.

The Buick was found abandoned in front of a residence on the 4300 block of San Roberto. The then-unidentified suspect was gone from the area.

During the early morning hours on Thursday, June 15th, the same officer that performed the initial traffic stop on May 30th pulled over a Hummer for an equipment violation. He immediately recognized the front seat passenger as the suspect that carjacked the Buick two weeks before.

“The passenger initially gave the officer a name, date of birth, and social security number that were not his own,” APD said in their report.

After a backup officer arrived at the scene the suspect was informed that he was under arrest. THe suspect got out of the vehicle and resisted the officer as the officer worked to take him into custody. Both officers took hold of the still struggling suspect now identified as 31-year-old David A. Oberholtzer and began moving him to a patrol vehicle.

As the two officers and the suspect struggled, the suspect reached for his waistband saying he had a gun. When given additional commands, Oberholtzer retracted his statement but continued to struggle with the officers and attempted to pull an officer’s sidearm from its holster.

An officer deployed pepper spray and the two officers were able to take control of Oberholtzer’s arms and place him in cuffs. When patted down no firearm was found.

Oberholtzer, who was found to be a convicted felon, was taken to the department and questioned. Following questioning, Oberholtzer was remanded to the Anchorage Jail on charges of Vehicle Theft I, False Info, Resisting, two counts of Misconduct Involving a Weapon III – Felon in Possession, Fail to Stop, Robbery I, Assault III, and Theft II.



