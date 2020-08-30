Anchorage Detectives Continue Investigation of 2018 Homicide and Seek Witnesses

Alaska Native News on Aug 30, 2020.

The Anchorage Police Department continues to investigate the shooting death of 37-year-old Kevin A. Napier, who was fatally injured by gunfire in an apartment complex on the 3500-block of West 88th during the early morning hours of August 15th, 2018, and continue to seek anyone with knowledge of the incident.

At 2:30 am on that weekend APD received a report of a disturbance at the 88th Avenue address and responded to investigate. They arrived and searched the area before zeroing on the apartment building. When they entered the apartment they discovered Napier deceased from a gunshot wound and initiated questioning of several people for questioning.

APD stated that following the reported gunfire everyone inside the apartment rapidly left the scene. Police say that the suspects, as they left, stole the victim’s blue 2006 Dodge Dakota pickup. That vehicle would later be located on fire off of Hiland Road in Eagle River three days after the original incident.

Detectives continuing to investigate the homicide case believe there are witnesses to the shooting that have yet to speak with the department and ask that “those with information regarding this crime, or anyone else with knowledge of what happened that morning, to come forward with what they know by calling Homicide Detective Sergeant Cross at 907-786-2438.”





