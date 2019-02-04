Anchorage Detectives Investigate Sunday Morning 6th Avenue Homicide

Alaska Native News Feb 4, 2019.

Anchorage investigators are conducting a homicide investigation at a East 6th Avenue address following a multiple shooting incident at that location early Sunday morning.

According to the APD report, dispatch received a call reporting shots-fired at a residence on the 5900-block of 6th Avenue at approximately 2 am and responded to the scene.

The caller reported finding two people, a male and female in the bathroom shot in the upper body.

Police arrived to find the male victim deceased from a gunshot wound and a woman suffering from life-threatening injuries. She was transported to a local hospital.







Detectives stated that the shootings were an isolated incident and that they are not looking for additional suspects at this time.

APD said four people were present in the residence at the time of the shootings. Detectives are questioning the family members present at the apartment.

The identity of the deceased will not be released until next of kin procedures are completed.