Anchorage Driver Dies after Crashing into Northern Lights Light Pole Sunday

Alaska Native News on May 12, 2020.

Anchorage police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred at Patterson and Northern Lights following the original incident that occurred at Muldoon and DeBarr during the early morning hours of Sunday, May 10th.

Police arrived at the scene on Northern Lights, to find that 43-year-old Anchorage resident, Derrick Seals, had been ejected from his green 1993 Ford Bronco after colliding with a light pole and rolling.

Other witnesses were at the scene, including the original victim of a prior collision on DeBarr and Muldoon, who had been operating a silver 2009 Dodge Journey.

The investigation revealed that Seals had rear-ended the Dodge Journey at DeBarr and Muldoon, then fled the scene with the Dodge in pursuit. That pursuit ended when Seals impacted the light pole and rolled.

It will not be known if drugs or alcohol were a factor until toxicology results have been obtained.

Seal’s next-of-kin were notified of the incident.





