Anchorage Felon Fights with Arresting Officers at Spenard Hotel

Alaska Native News on May 14, 2020.

APD patrol officers responded to America’s Best Suites at 4360 Spenard Road at 2:55 am on Tuesday morning after dispatch was notified of a suspect trying to break into vehicles in the parking lot there, APD divulged.

The caller at that location informed APD that the suspect had earlier been trespassed from the business. By the time the officers arrived at the scene, the caller had lost sight of the suspect who had continued to jump onto vehicles and to attempt to break into them as he called.

A short time later, however, the suspect, later identified as Delrico Graham, age 41, was seen coming out of the hotel. Graham walked directly at the responding officers with clenched fist refusing to follow commands from the officers. In response, the officers moved to take Graham into custody. Graham resisted as the three officers worked to take him to ground, causing bleeding lacerations to one officer’s face and abrasions to the arm of another.

Even with cuffs on, Graham continued to resist and so full restraints were applied. Once restrained, Graham was evaluated for injuries, as was the officer with lacerations.

Graham, who had an outstanding warrant on felony weapons and drug charges, was also charged with Assault on a Police Officer, Disobey a Lawful Order, Resisting, and Violate Conditions of Release.

He was remanded to the Anchorage Correctional Facility but Vinelink now shows him out on pretrial supervised custody.





