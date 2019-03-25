Anchorage Felon Sentenced on Felon in Possession Charges

Alaska Native News Mar 25, 2019.

An Anchorage man who was convicted of felony assault for his part in a 2015 drive-by shooting then caught again in 2017 for possession of two semi-automatic handguns in 2017 was sentenced on Friday on that most recent conviction, U.S. Attorney Bryan Schroder announced.

29-year-old Joshua Ziegler was sentenced in federal court on Friday to 57 months in prison and three years of supervised release by Chief U.S. District Judge Timothy M. Burgess for his November 2018 felony conviction of being a felon in possession of a firearm, Schroder reported.







It was revealed that Ziegler was picked up on April 15th, 2017 when officers with the Anchorage Police Department were in the Karluk/ East 20th area looking for a shooting suspect that was thought to be in the area.

While near the residence of that suspect, police observed Ziegler in the back seat of a vehicle parked at that location and contacted him. When contacted, Ziegler was “found to be in possession of two high capacity firearms that had loaded magazines, including an Intratech Tech-9 9mm handgun and a Glock .45 caliber handgun,” APD reported.

Ziegler was prohibited from possessing a firearm after a 2015 conviction of firing four rounds at another moving vehicle.

Judge Burgess called Ziegler a “Poster Child” for persons being barred from firearm possession at sentencing.