Anchorage Felon Sentenced to Over Six and a Half Years in Federal Prison for Trafficking Heroin and Possessing a Firearm

Anchorage, Alaska – U.S. Attorney Bryan Schroder announced that 34-year-old Blake Lincoln Smith of Anchorage, Alaska, has been sentenced on charges of possessing heroin with intent to distribute and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
The charges stemmed from a search warrant execution on Smith’s vehicle on July 23, 2019, from which a loaded Springfield Armory XD-40 semiautomatic pistol and 179 grams of heroin were seized. At the time, Smith was on probation for drug possession and felony eluding convictions from the State of Alaska. He also had a felony conviction for vehicle theft.
In imposing the 77-month sentence, District Court Judge Joshua M. Kindred emphasized Smith’s extensive criminal history and the seriousness of possessing a gun while possessing drugs as justifying the sentence.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), Alaska State Troopers (AST), Anchorage Police Department (APD), Anchorage International Airport Police, Sand Point Police, and North Slope Borough Police, in support of Alaska’s High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) Program, contributed to the investigation leading to the successful prosecution in this case. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Allison O’Leary.
Established in 2018, the Alaska HIDTA Program enhances and coordinates efforts among local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, providing equipment, technology, and additional resources to combat drug trafficking and its harmful consequences in critical regions of Alaska.
