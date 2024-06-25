Anchorage Health Department issues health advisory encouraging measles vaccinations as summer travel season heats up





MMR vaccinations encouraged as measles cases rise nationwide

Anchorage, ALASKA – The Anchorage Health Department is encouraging Alaskans to get vaccinated to protect themselves and their loved ones from measles. The measles vaccine, commonly referred to as the MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) vaccine, is generally administered in two doses as part of the standard childhood vaccination schedule.

Total measles cases in the United States are on the rise due to low vaccination rates. The protections of herd immunity only apply to a population when the overall vaccination rate meets or exceeds 95%. The current MMR vaccination rate in Anchorage sits at 69%, according to the state’s most recent vaccination coverage report. Children and adults older than 60, who did not receive the vaccine as children, are encouraged to get the vaccine. Vaccinations are also strongly recommended for parents and caregivers of children and older adults.

“We want to be ahead of any possible outbreak in the community,” said Michelle Fehribach, Public Information Officer with AHD. “As of now, measles is not a crisis in Anchorage. Our goal is to keep it that way. The MMR vaccine is 97% effective when both doses are administered, so we’re really encouraging Alaskans to get vaccinated this summer.”

Outbreaks of measles can often be linked to travel, so proactive measures should be taken for non-vaccinated individuals in Alaska. Tourism season promises the arrival of tens of thousands of visitors to the state, posing some risk of measles transmission in the community. As of now, no cases have been reported in Anchorage this year.

Measles is a highly contagious airborne disease that manifests in high fever, cough, runny nose and a characteristic flat rash. Vaccination against measles is important not only because of the transmissibility of the virus, but also because of the serious complications it can cause, especially in children younger than five years of age. Complications can include neurological damage or even death. The measles vaccine is 93% effective after one dose and 97% effective after two doses, according to the Center for Disease Control.

If you are uncertain of your vaccination status, contact your primary care provider. They can provide you with your vaccination records and help coordinate next steps to catching up on crucial vaccinations like the MMR vaccine. You can also access your vaccination records electronically through the secure app Docket.

Learn more about Docket here: https://health.alaska.gov/dph/Epi/iz/Pages/records.aspx

The Anchorage Health Department’s vaccination clinic carries the MMR vaccine, and vaccinations are available by appointment. Walk-ins depend on availability.

To learn more, visit: https://www.anchoragepublichealth.com/services/immunizations/

# # #



