Anchorage Jury Finds State Corrections Not Liable for Attempted Suicide





(Anchorage, AK) – Thursday, an Anchorage jury found that the Alaska Department of Corrections was not liable for an attempted suicide in the Wildwood Correctional Complex in Kenai on Feb. 8, 2020.

A woman in custody attempted to take her own life, depriving herself of oxygen for several minutes. Despite the prompt intervention of correctional staff, once discovered, the incident resulted in severe and lasting health impacts. The family of the woman later pursued legal action in connection with the event.

“The loss of the family’s daughter is tragic. And we are sorry that any parents would have to go through this. The jury recognized, however, that her injury is not the State’s fault simply because she was inside a State facility. Sometimes tragic events happen, and no one is to blame,” said Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor.

“Today, our court case, which went before a jury, concluded with DOC being exonerated regarding the permanently disabling injury of an individual in our custody. I am immensely grateful for the exceptional work our staff does each day under incredibly demanding and often challenging circumstances. Our staff commitment and dedication reflect the strength and compassion of our Department, said Alaska Department of Corrections Commissioner Jen Winkelman.

In Chipps et al v. State of Alaska Department of Corrections, the trial began on Oct. 15.

# # #



