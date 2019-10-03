Anchorage Man Arrested after Shooting through Trailer

Officers with the Anchorage Police Department responded to a shots-fired complaint originating near the 3300-block of Boniface Parkway on Tuesday night.

When responding officers made contact with the complainant in a trailer at the incident location, the man told officers that “he was sitting on his bed when he heard several shots fired from the area behind his residence at which time a single round traveled through his trailer wall and broke his dresser mirror,” APD reported.

The investigation found that 49-year-old Fredrick A Knipe, who was on conditions of release in a pending felony burglary/theft case, was in his back yard and had fired off several rounds from a handgun. Knipe was placed under arrest on charges of Misconduct Involving Weapons II and Violating Conditions of Release.

The firearm was seized as evidence and a search of the trailer would find a second weapon that was found to be stolen in a burglary that occurred on the 6000-block of Mackay Street in February 2016.

Vinelink shows Knipe remains in custody at the Anchorage Correctional Complex.