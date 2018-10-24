Anchorage Man Arrested after Wednesday Mush Inn Stabbing

Alaska Native News Oct 24, 2018.

An Anchorage man was arrested on Assault charges following two responses to the Mush Inn at 333 Concrete Street early Wednesday morning, APD revealed.

APD dispatch received the initial call-in at approximately 12:30 am on Wednesday morning and officers responded to the scene. When they arrived, they found that two males and one female had gotten into an altercation in one of the hotel rooms. The two men had suffered minor injuries. APD said that alcohol had been a factor in the altercation.

Three and a half hours later, APD received another call from the hotel. This time, the call came from one of the men involved in the earlier confrontation. He reported to APD that he had been stabbed by 48-year-old Roderick Watson, the other man in the room during the previous police response.

When they arrived at the scene, Watson had already fled the scene. As Anchorage Fire Department Medics were prepping the victim, who had suffered multiple stab wounds to his upper body, for transport to the hospital, Watson returned to the scene.







APD officers observed that Watson showed signs of intoxication. He was placed under arrest on Assault III charges as well as an outstanding warrant.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.