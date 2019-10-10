Anchorage Man Arrested at Airport after Video of Murder Found

Homicide Unit investigators with the Anchorage police say that an SD card with imagery led police to arrest an Anchorage man on homicide charges on Tuesday.

It was 4:06 pm on September 30th that APD responded to an address on Lake Otis Parkway after a caller at that address called APD dispatch to report that they had found an SD card on a street in Fairview with videos of a possible homicide.

Police say that “The SD card contained several videos which appeared to show the assault and subsequent homicide of an adult female.” Homicide detectives were called in to investigate.

Then, on October 2nd, police responded to mile 108 of the Seward Highway after receiving a report of the discovery of human remains. Detectives soon determined that the remains were those of the female shown being assaulted and murdered on the video. The video was made around the first week in September.







By October 7th, investigators identified a suspect in the homicide and requested and obtained an arrest warrant for 48-year-old Brian Steven Smith for murder. The next day, at 3:30 pm, Smith was taken into custody at the Ted Stevens International Airport. After questioning, Smith was remanded to the Anchorage correctional facility.

Efforts to identify the identity and manner of death are still being carried out by the State Medical Examiner’s office and the identity of the victim will be revealed once Next of Kin Notification takes place.

Smith remains in custody at the complex.