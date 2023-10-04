Anchorage Man Arrested, Charged with Bank Robbery





ANCHORAGE, Alaska – An Anchorage man was arrested on criminal charges after he allegedly robbed a bank Monday morning.

According to court documents, Michael Nash, 49, tried to enter the First National Bank branch located on West 36th Avenue in Anchorage just after 9 a.m. on Oct. 2. Nash was unable to enter because the bank’s lobby did not open until 10 a.m. and the doors were locked.

The defendant slipped a note through the doors to a bank supervisor stating that this was a robbery. The bank was secured immediately, and police were called. A bank security officer requested Nash leave but he refused. Law enforcement officers arrived and arrested Nash in front of the bank.

Nash is charged with one count of bank robbery, in violation of 18 U.S.C. §2113(a) and §2113(f). If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

U.S. Attorney S. Lane Tucker of the District of Alaska and Special Agent in Charge Antony Jung of the FBI Anchorage Field Office made the announcement.

The FBI’s Anchorage Field Office, with assistance from the Anchorage Police Department, is investigating the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Seth Brickey is prosecuting the case.

A criminal complaint is merely an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

###



