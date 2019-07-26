Anchorage Man Arrested following Fatal Hit and Run of Pedestrian

Alaska Native News Jul 26, 2019.

Anchorage police report that they have arrested the driver responsible for running over a pedestrian in front of the Brother Francis Shelter late last night on charges of Failure to Render Aid.

According to the report, the driver of a Ford F-150 ran into a female pedestrian on Third Avenue just before 10:30 pm on Thursday night and continued towards Fifth and Juneau without stopping at the scene.

But the motorist behind the suspect witnessed the incident and followed the offender all the while relaying information to APD. The hit and run driver, identified as43-year-old Mikaele Palelei, was pulled over and arrested at 5th and Juneau.

The victim, whose identity has yet to be divulged by APD, was declared deceased at the scene and the area between Post and Ingra was closed down while investigators canvassed the scene.

APD states that “More charges are possible pending toxicology results.”





