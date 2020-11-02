Anchorage Man Arrested following Spenard Ramming Incident Sunday

An Anchorage man was taken into custody and charged following a SWAT response on the 3600-block of East 64th as a result of an incident on Spenard Road on Sunday morning.

A call went into the Anchorage Police Dispatch at 7:04 am on Sunday morning where the caller reported a suspicious man in a parking lot on the 4500-block of Spenard Road. The caller reported seeing the subject repeatedly getting in and out of a vehicle while pulling a gun from his clothing.

Officers responded to the scene to find the suspect, later identified as 30-year-old Bruce Bishop, in his vehicle and APD blocked him in. Instead of complying with the officers, Bishop instead decided to ram his way out of the blockade, damaging the police cars and a nearby building. He fled the scene and police elected to not take up the pursuit.







APD would soon identify Bishop to find that he also had a felony warrant for his arrest. They soon developed a location where Bishop may be at and soon found his vehicle. They verified that he was inside a nearby residence and issued orders for him to come out which he ignored.

SWAT was called in and both 64th and 65th were closed down between Spruce and Winchester.

Bishop soon complied and gave himself up. He, as well as a female, were taken into custody. Bishop was charged with Criminal Mischief III and Resisting Arrest and remanded on those charges as well as his warrant for Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance.

The female was questioned and it hasn’t been revealed if she faces any charges.

The scene was cleared and re-opened by mid-afternoon.