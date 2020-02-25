Anchorage man Arrested for Attempted Murder/Arson in Friday Eagle Street Apartment Fire

Alaska Native News on Feb 25, 2020.

Anchorage police revealed that after a three-day investigation, investigators arrested a suspect on charges of arson and attempted murder on Friday.

It all began during the early morning hours of Wednesday, as APD and the Anchorage Fire Department responded to a fire on the 400-block of Eagle Street after being alerted at 2:05 am. When police arrived, they observed a victim of the fire being dragged from the home by two citizens. The victim, the only person in the dwelling, was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive his close brush with death.

As the investigation into the fire progressed, it was determined that a suspect, identified as 66-year-old Freddie Fox, had broken out a window in the residence, a first-floor apartment, and “set an object on fire, and then threw both that burning object and an accelerant into the apartment,” APD said in their report.

On Friday, officers placed Fox under arrest on charges of Attempted Murder I, Arson I, and Assault I. He was transported to and remanded at the Anchorage Correctional Complex.

Police say they have yet to uncover a motive in the incident.