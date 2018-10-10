25 Arrested in Stolen Vehicle Sweep

- Home
The Anchorage Police Department (APD) arrested 25 people during a two day undercover stolen vehicle sweep. It took place late last week with an intense focus on stolen vehicles and catching the suspects connected to the crime and related crimes such as drugs, mail theft, fraud and other property crimes.
Three teams consisting of officers from the Patrol Division, Investigative Support Unit (ISU), Community Action Policing (CAP), VICE and Property Crimes Detectives targeted known stolen vehicle activity all over Anchorage. The FBI’s Safe Streets Team, Department of Homeland Security, Drug Enforcement Administration, Alaska State Troopers, and the United States Postal Service also assisted APD in this investigation.
Below are the results:
Arrests: 25
Stolen Vehicles: 12
Eluding Vehicles: 2
Guns Seized: 12
Drugs Seized
Arrest Highlights:
October 3rd, 2018: Around 5 p.m., officers spotted a stolen vehicle in the 100 block of Bunnell Street. The driver drove the maroon 2005 Ford sedan to the parking lot of Arctic Tern Inn (5000 Taku Drive). Officers performed a traffic stop and took the driver into custody. He was arrested and transported to the Anchorage Jail. He’s been identified as William Teal (53-years-old). He faces multiple charges including Vehicle Theft 1, Theft 3 and Theft 4. APD Case: 18-39721
Around 5:30 p.m., officers spotted a black Dodge Neon pull into the parking lot of Costco (Debarr Road) with a federal felony warrant suspect inside. The suspect went inside the store. Officers set up a perimeter and took the suspect into custody as he exited the store. He was carrying multiple slices of pizza, smoothies and a small plastic bag containing heroin. The suspect has been identified as Johnathan Hughes (34-years-old). In addition to his outstanding warrant for Drug Conspiracy, he faces a new charge of Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance 4. APD Case: 18-39896
Around 7:40 p.m., officers spotted two stolen vehicles in the parking lot of the Econo Inn (642 East 5th Avenue). As they were approaching the grey 2015 Dodge Dart and grey 2017 Lincoln Continental, multiple people got out of the vehicles and ran from the officers. All 8 people were taken into custody, arrested and transported to the Anchorage Jail. During the search, K9 Doc found a black handgun belonging to one of the suspects. They also found a large frame Glock inside the Lincoln and baggies of methamphetamine and oxycodone. APD Cases: 18-39917, 18-39786 & 18-37294
Dodge Dart
Lincoln Continental
At 8:15 p.m., officers responded to a report of drug activity inside a red 2005 Ford station wagon in the 3100 block of A Street. The driver had an outstanding warrant and was taken into custody. The passenger, who was the owner of the vehicle, refused to give consent to DEA officers to search the vehicle. As a result, the vehicle was impounded pending a search warrant. The driver has been identified as Devin Green (34-years-old). APD Case: 18-39920
October 4th, 2018:
Around 1:15 p.m., in the parking lot of Home Depot (Abbott Road) officers spotted a green 1999 Honda sedan displaying license plates that belonged to another vehicle. Officers conducted a traffic stop when the driver pulled into a nearby parking lot. He was taken into custody, arrested and transported to the Anchorage jail. They found a gun under the driver’s seat and at least 2 ounces of meth in a backpack in the trunk. The suspect was on ankle monitor for a Misconduct Involving a Weapon charge. Officers then responded to his residence in the 6200 block of Newt Drive and served a search warrant. They found more evidence of stolen vehicle activity as well as 5 more guns and a stolen guitar valued at $2400. The suspect has been identified as Kyle Paye (32-years-old). He faces multiple charges including Vehicle Theft 1, Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance 2 and Felon in Possession. APD Cases: 18-27454 & 18-40035
While officers were in the 6200 block of Newt Drive, they conducted a traffic stop on a green 1981 Chevrolet truck leaving a residence. The driver wasn’t wearing a seat belt. The driver also had two outstanding misdemeanor warrants for his arrest. He was transported to the Anchorage jail. The driver has been identified as David Diamond (39-years-old). APD Case: 18-40041
Around 6:30 p.m., officers spotted a stolen red Dodge Durango that was taken from the Ted Stevens International Airport. It was parked in the Dimond Mall parking lot occupied by the driver and a passenger. Officers blocked the vehicle and took the two people into custody. They were arrested and transported to the Anchorage Jail. The driver was found to be in possession of 1.5 grams of meth, along with 4.26 grams of marijuana, .7 grams of heroin and 1.7 grams of an unknown white granule. The driver has been identified as Aaron Carr (34-years-old). He faces multiple charges including Vehicle Theft 1, Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance and Theft 1. The passenger has been identified as Sabrina Rivera (40-years-old). She was arrested on two outstanding warrants. APD Case: 18-40081
This operation highlights APD’s on-going efforts to conduct crime suppression in Anchorage. Officers and detectives are constantly monitoring criminal activity such as stolen vehicles. Attached are the latest numbers on APD’s efforts with new information for the months of July, August and September.
As we head into the darker and colder months, here’s a list of stolen vehicle prevention tips:
Reminder, if you see or hear anything suspicious, call 911 for emergencies and 311 for non-emergencies.
Source: APD