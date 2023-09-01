Anchorage Man Arrested for Recent Credit Union Robberies





ANCHORAGE, Alaska – An Anchorage man was arrested Wednesday on criminal charges related to recent alleged robberies of a local credit union.

According to court documents, Etuale Ioane, 20, allegedly stole more than $3,400 after robbing the Credit Union 1 branch on Debarr Road in July and August.

On July 17, around 1:15 p.m., Ioane allegedly entered the credit union and waited in line until being called forward by a teller. The defendant produced a handwritten note commanding the employee to give him money, and stated to hurry up because he had a gun and would shoot everyone inside. The defendant left the credit union with roughly $2,118.

On Aug. 28, around 2:42 p.m., Ioane allegedly entered the same credit union and presented a demand note that stated people within the building would be harmed if his demands were not met. The note said to not alert anyone, press any buttons or try to give him bait bills. The defendant fled with around $1,340.

The Anchorage Police Department received a tip on Aug. 30, stating the suspect was Ioane and he was in a van near a grocery store on East Northern Lights Boulevard. Local officers located and detained Ioane shortly after receiving the tip.

A search warrant was executed on Ioane’s residence and clothing consistent with those worn by the suspect in both July and August robberies were recovered.

Ioane is charged with four counts of credit union robbery, in violation of 18 U.S.C. §2113(a) and 2113(b). If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

U.S. Attorney S. Lane Tucker of the District of Alaska; and Special Agent in Charge Antony Jung of the FBI Anchorage Field Office made the announcement.

The FBI’s Anchorage Field Office, with assistance from the Anchorage Police Department, is investigating the case as part of the FBI’s Safe Streets Task Force.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher Schroeder is prosecuting the case.



