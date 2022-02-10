Anchorage Man Arrested on Charges of Assault, Weapons, other Charges at Lake Otis Apartment Tuesday





Anchorage took a suspect into custody following a brief standoff on the 5100-block of Lake Otis Parkway afterr responding to a felony assault on that block at 11:24 am on Tuesday morning.

APD responded after the female victim contacted dispatch reporting that her boyfriend, Kadeem D. Inman, age 27, had physically assaulted her while in her vehicle then fired several rounds shooting out her vehicle’s window before leaving the area.

Officers observed the victim’s injuries as well as the damage to the vehicle. She did not elect to have medics respond.

Police would find that the suspect had gone into one of the apartments in the complex. Attempts to coax Inman from the apartment were initially fruitless and a Crises Intervention Team officer responded to the scene and continued negotiations.

Inman soon emerged from the apartment, APD reported that Inman “was highly agitated, refused to listen to officers’ commands, and would walk aggressively towards the officers before abruptly changing directions and walking back towards the apartment door.”

In response to Inman’s “aggressive and non-compliant behavior, the fact he had discharged a weapon earlier in the day, and that there were two other people inside the apartment where Kadeem had been, an officer deployed a less-lethal 40mm round,” according to the report. The round did not stop the suspect and he retreated back into the apartment.

A short time later, a compliant male exited the apartment, and a short time later, Inman and a female exited as well. Inman was taken into custody. After being medically cleared, Inman and the two from the apartment were taken to the department for questioning. The two were released later without charges.

After questioning, Inman was transported to the Anchorage Jail and remanded there on charges of Assault III, Criminal Mischief IV, Assault IV, Reckless Endangerment, and Misconduct Involving a Weapon I. But, additional charges of Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance V and Promote Contraband I were leveled at Inman during processing at the jail when the suspect took of his socks and shoes and a baggie containing meth fell out of his sock. Despite efforts to hide the baggie, the Corrections officer seized it and turned it over to the APD officer.





