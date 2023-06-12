Anchorage Man Arrested on Several Charges following Knife attack in Muldoon Parking Lot





APD reports that officers responded to the 1200-block of Muldoon after receiving a report of a stabbing at that location.

According to the preliminary investigation, the suspect was in a business parking lot act erratically and throwing items around scaring persons nearby. As a result a group of people approached him to talk to him. Police report that witnesses reported that an altercation broke out and the suspect, now identified as 35-year-old Henry M. Luthor, pulled out a knife and began swinging it around, cutting one in the group in the upper body. After the altercation, Luthor walked away.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his non-life-threatening injury.

A description of the suspect was aired and an officer saw a man fitting the description walking through the parking lot at Muldoon and DeBarr. When Luthor saw the officer he turned and walked away. The officer gave Luthor commands to stop which he ignored. Several more commands were issued and Luthor stopped walking but would ignore further instructions.

“Officers went hands-on and placed Luther into handcuffs,” APD reported.

Luthor, once in the patrol vehicle, began spitting and ignored commands to stop so was placed in a spit hood. Then the suspect began kicking at the ceiling and doors of the squad car and so was placed in full restraints for transport to the department.

After his interview, Luthor was charged with Criminal Mischief V, Assault III, Assault I, and three counts of Violate Conditions of Release. He was remanded to the Anchorage Jail.



