Anchorage Man Arrested on Terroristic Threatening Charges after Incident at Palmer’s Mat-Su Hospital





AST officers responded to the Mat-Su Regional Hospital after receiving a disturbance call from that location at 4:55 pm on Tuesday.

When they arrived, they opened an investigation and spoke to staff. The investigation reve3aled that 53-year-old David Filiarault of Anchorage had threatened to drive his truck through the lobby and into the receptions desk. His threats caused staff and patients to evacuate the area in fear.

Troopers would later make contact with Filiaraunt after a traffic stop. He was taken into custody on Terroristic Threatening charges.

He was transported to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility and held there without bail.





