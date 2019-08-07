Anchorage Man Arrested on Various Firearm Charges after A Street Incident

Alaska Native News Aug 7, 2019.

An Anchorage man was charged and arrested on Misconduct Involving a Weapon III – Drunk in Possession, Misconduct Involving a Weapon IV – Firing Recklessly, Tampering with Physical Evidence, and Theft II – Firearms during the early morning hours of Saturday according to APD.

Officers responded to an address on the 1500-block of A Street at 2:48 am Saturday after receiving a call reporting a man firing a weapon at that location.

The caller said that the suspect had retrieved a firearm from a vehicle and fired it in the air after the caller yelled at them then collected the spent shell casing. The caller provided a description of the suspect to APD.

Upon arrival, officers spotted a man who fit the description, who immediately ducked behind a vehicle and discarded the firearm. After commands a second time, the suspect gave himself up. He was identified as 26-year-old Rene Laxa.







A man with Laxa was not charged with any offenses.

The firearm was retrieved and the serial number was ran. It was discovered the firearm had been reported stolen from an unlocked lockbox on June 6th from a residence on the 2700-block of Ruby Drive.

No injuries were reported.