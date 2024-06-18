Anchorage man charged in bomb hoax at a federal building





ANCHORAGE, Alaska – A federal grand jury in Alaska returned an indictment charging an Anchorage man with allegedly making a false bomb threat at a federal building.

According to court documents, on June 11, 2024, James Pearce, 40, falsely stated that he had placed explosive devices at the James Fitzgerald Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse and at six other locations around Anchorage. Pearce allegedly made these statements under circumstances where it may reasonably have been believed that the activity actually took place. He also allegedly made references to the terrorist groups Al-Qaeda and ISIS and the bombing of the federal building in Oklahoma City.

Pearce was arrested on-site, and the building was evacuated.

Pearce is charged with one count of a bomb hoax at a federal building, in violation of 18 U.S.C. §1038(a)(1). The defendant will make his initial court appearance on a later date before a U.S. Magistrate Judge of the U.S. District Court for the District of Alaska. If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

U.S. Attorney S. Lane Tucker of the District of Alaska and Special Agent in Charge Rebecca Day of the FBI Anchorage Field Office made the announcement.

The FBI Anchorage Field Office, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Anchorage Field Office and Homeland Security Investigation, Federal Protective Service are investigating the case. The Anchorage Police Department provided significant law enforcement support the day of the incident.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Will Taylor and Mac Caille Petursson are prosecuting the case.

An indictment is merely an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

