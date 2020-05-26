Anchorage Man Charged in Sunday Morning Homicide Investigation

Alaska Native News on May 25, 2020.

On Sunday morning a call went in to APD dispatch reporting a shooting and patrol officers, as well as medics, responded to the scene on the 300-block of Irwin Street at approximately 1:11 am.

Upon arrival, one victim, whose name was not divulged, was declared deceased at the scene, while another was rushed to the hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound to the upper body.

The preliminary investigation would reveal that while a group of adults were at that Irwin Street address, an altercation broke out that soon turned violent, eventually resulting in shots being fired. Following the shooting, the suspect fled the scene with a female.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene to further investigate.







A description of the suspect and his vehicle was garnered, and soon, an officer with the Impaired Driving Enforcement Unit spotted and pulled over the suspect, now identified as 26-year-old David Dumpson, in the 5th Avenue/I Street area. In the vehicle were also four juveniles, who were turned over to the care of a family member.

Dumpson was taken in for questioning. Following that, he was charged with multiple counts including Murder I, Murder II, Attempted Murder, and Assault I.

APD said that no other persons of interest are being sought at this time.

Dumpson was remanded to the Anchorage Correctional Center on the charges.