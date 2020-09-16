Anchorage Man Charged with Robbery after Stealing Booze and Assaulting Brown Jug Employees

Alaska Native News on Sep 16, 2020.

Anchorage police responded to the Brown Jug Liquor Store at 525 West Fireweed Lane just before midnight on Tuesday after receiving a report of a robbery with injuries.

When they arrived at the store, they learned that the suspect, later identified as 32-year-old Antoine Moss, walked into the store, took a bottle of alcohol, then walked out. An employee from the store followed Moss out of the store and confronted him and a struggle ensued. The employee and Moss fell to the ground, breaking the bottle and injuring the employee.

Another employee in the store saw the situation and went out to assist the first employee. Moss attacked that employee with a piece of glass from the bottle, cutting his arm.

While officers were in the store interviewing the employees a call went in to dispatch from a witness who was calling from a nearby business who said he had seen the incident at the store and witnessed Moss walking westbound on the 600-block of 26th.







APD converged on the location and soon saw Moss walking with a female on the 1400-block of West Northern Lights. Both were stopped and questioned and Moss was positively identified as the suspect.

He was taken into custody, charged with Robbery I, Assault III and IV, Theft IV, and violating his conditions in two open criminal cases. He was remanded to the Anchorage Jail.

The employees declined medical attention.