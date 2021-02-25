Anchorage Man Convicted of Attempted Sexual Exploitation of a Minor







Anchorage, Alaska – U.S. Attorney Bryan Schroder announced that Federal District Court Judge Sharon L. Gleason has found Eric Larsen, 51, of Anchorage, guilty of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, coercion and enticement.

Larsen faces a penalty of not less than 10 years and up to life in prison, a fine of $250,000, and a life term of supervised release.

According to evidence presented at trial, Detectives assigned to the Anchorage Police Department (APD) Crimes against Children Unit (CACU) received a report of that Larsen solicited a 13-year-old girl for oral sex and had exposed himself to her.

APD Detectives assumed the identity of the girl and continued to communicate with Larsen. Larsen used text messages and phone calls to negotiate a time and place to meet with the girl, for the purpose of engaging in sexual intercourse. On Feb 14, 2019, Larsen arrived at a prearranged location. Instead of meeting the girl however, Larsen was met by APD officers and was arrested. At the time of his arrest, Larsen was found to be in possession of condoms, personal lubricant, a vibrator, methamphetamine, a glass pipe, and a loaded handgun.







The Anchorage Police Department (APD) conducted the investigation leading to the successful prosecution of this case. This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Adam Alexander and Assistant U.S. Attorney James Klugman.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by U.S. Attorney’s Offices nationwide and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov.





