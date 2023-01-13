Anchorage Man Dies in Collision with Semi on Glenn Highway





Troopers were notified of a fatal head-on collision at mile 378 of the Glenn Highway at 9:21 pm on Thursday night and they and the Bureau of Highway Patrol responded to the scene.

At the scene, the highway was closed down. The investigation found that a 1996 Kenworth Semi was traveling northbound when a 2006 Subaru driven by 26-year-old Sean Doyle lost control, crossed the centerline, and instantly impacted the semi head-on killing Doyle.

The highway was closed down for three hours as a preliminary investigation by the Bureau of Highway Patrol was conducted.

Doyle’s next of kin were notified of his passing.



