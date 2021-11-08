Anchorage Man Indicted for Murder





(Anchorage, AK) – An Anchorage grand jury on Wednesday indicted 34-year-old Russell Allen Haube in connection with the October 23, 2021, death of Joseph Evans at the Backpacker’s Inn in Anchorage. Haube was indicted on one count of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder, one count of attempted first-degree murder, one count of second-degree misconduct involving weapons, one count of third-degree misconduct involving weapons, and six counts of third-degree assault.

If convicted at trial, Haube faces a sentence of up to 99 years imprisonment for the murder and attempted murder charges, up to 10 years for the second-degree misconduct involving weapons charge, and up to five years for the second-degree misconduct involving weapons and assault charges.

These charges are only allegations and are not evidence of guilt. Defendants are presumed innocent and are entitled to a fair trial at which the prosecution must prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Haube is currently in the custody of the Department of Corrections. He is scheduled to be arraigned before the Superior Court in Anchorage on Friday.

CONTACT: Anchorage Assistant District Attorney C. Maeve Kendall at (907) 269-6300 or maeve.kendall@alaska.gov.

