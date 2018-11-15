Anchorage Man Indicted for Possession of Over 16 Lbs of Heroin

Alaska Native News Nov 15, 2018.

U.S. Attorney Bryan Schroder announced the indictment of an Anchorage man on drug charges after a seizure of a massive amount of heroin the suspect received from a California sender.

53-year-old Don Deviet Frye Sr was indicted on charges of “attempted possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute,” DoJ announced. Frye took possession of over 16 pounds of heroin on November 6th.

Frye faces a minimum of ten years and a maximum of life in prison as well as a fine of $10 million if convicted of his offense.

In the criminal complaint, law enforcement intercepted a suspicious package from “David Johnson” of California addressed to “Robert Johnson” at Frye’s address. A drug canine was brought in to examine the package. Following a positive on the 27-pound package, a search warrant was requested and issued.

The package was opened and found to contain two “Christmas-Themed” cardboard boxes containing 7,638.94 grams of heroin.







A controlled delivery was executed the next day as the package was delivered to Frye’s address. Law Enforcement watched as Frye took custody of the package and took it into his residence, DoJ said. Once officers received notice that the package was opened, they converged on Frye’s residence where the suspect was alone at the time. When contact was made with Frye, he was holding a torn plastic baggie, a glass pipe, and a knife.

“U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS), the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Alaska Wildlife Trooper Aircraft Section and air asset, HELO3, and the State of Alaska Department of Corrections K-9 conducted the investigation leading to the indictment in this case,” DoJ said.

Frye is scheduled for arraignment at 3 pm on Friday.

Vinelink shows Frye remains in custody at the Anchorage Correctional Center.